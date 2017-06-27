Opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar, who will file her nomination papers on Wednesday, the last day for filing nominations, joined social networking site Twitter on Monday.

“You can also follow me on Facebook for updates on the Presidential Poll,” Kumar said in Twitter.

She extended her greetings on Eid, saying, “Eid Mubarak! Joy, peace and prosperity to all.”

Congress sources said Meira Kumar will be accompanied by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge when she files her papers.

Leaders of 16 other parties supporting her, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad are also expected to be present at the filing of nomination.

Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha Speaker, will face the NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind who has already filed his nomination papers. The National Democratic Alliance has a clear edge in the election and Kovind is widely expected to sail through.

Asked about her campaign programme, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Kumar is finalising her campaign and would share it very shortly.”

Meira Kumar had on Sunday appealed to members of the electoral college to “heed the inner voice of conscience” while casting their votes in the July 17 election and said the President’s office “cannot function to serve narrow political interests”.

In a statement on Saturday, she stressed that the post of President of India was “not symbolic” and that “capability and experience must always supersede every other consideration” while choosing the person for the post.