Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump to India, to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs.

An American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump is also an assistant to her father.

“I have invited her (Ivanka Trump) to lead the US delegation for global entrepreneurship forum,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Trump following delegation-level talks between the two sides.

The Prime Minister, who has also invited the President and his family to India, said that Ivanka Trump has accepted the invitation.

Meanwhile, defining himself and Prime Minister Modi as ‘believers’, Donald Trump said that both of them are the world leaders who also interact with the people on social media.

“Prime Minister Modi and I are the believers … India has fastest growing economy and we will catch you soon,” Trump said.