Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Donald Trump on Monday and said that his talks with President of the United States were extensive. “We discussed the various aspects of India-USA relations and how to improve ties even further,” PM Modi added.

Meeting for the first time, the Prime Minister presented President Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965. The stamp had been issued in 1965 to mark the death centenary of President Abraham Lincoln.

PM Modi said that the stamp honoured the memory of a great American President and symbolized closeness of the ideals for which Lincoln stood & which drove Bapu.

The Prime Minister also presented Donald Trump a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern that is a specialty of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

PM presented @POTUS a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965. pic.twitter.com/TMSk3cIBm3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

Both President Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi led from the front, with indomitable courage against the forces of reaction and outmoded beliefs. pic.twitter.com/XaPZTdangT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017



To the First Lady, Melania Trump, the Prime Minister presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley.

PM Modi also handed over a hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

While President Trump showed PM Narendra Modi a copy of President Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg address and the desk on which he wrote it.

Speaking about his first official meeting with the President of United States, PM Modi said they both discussed ways to strengthen the economic and trade relationship between our nations. Mentioning about terrorism and both the nations firm commitment to fight against it, PM Modi said that there was need to uproot it.

“I specially thank President of the United States for his kind words about India and his enthusiasm towards a vibrant India-USA partnership,” PM Modi later tweeted.