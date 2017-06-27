From the issue of fighting terrorism to India’s growing stature as a powerhouse in South Asia, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was a big success and promises a positive boost to the relation between the two countries.

Citing his presidential campaign, President Trump said as promised, India has a true friend in the White House.

“During my campaign, I pledged that if elected, India will have a true friend in the White House and that what exactly you have, a true friend,” said Trump.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi scores a perfect 10, here are the key takeaways from their meeting:

Common stand on terrorism

India and the US asserted their commitment to fight against international terrorism and enhance intelligence sharing between the two nations. Both the leaders agreed to measures to boost coordination to address the common concerns of terrorism.

“Fighting against terrorism and destroying the hideouts of the terrorists will be an important part of our mutual cooperation,” said PM Modi during the joint press briefing.

Job creation and investment in India

Understanding the challenge of creating jobs and open new employment avenues in India and US, Trump said he will work along with PM Modi to create a trading relationship that is “fair and reciprocal” and helps the economy of both the countries. The key sectors identified are Technology, innovation and knowledge economy.

New avenues to boost trade

Modi and Trump also agreed to boost economic cooperation and work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said that trade; commerce and investment are the key areas of cooperation between the two sides. “The best of India’s benefits lay in a strong and successful America,” he added.

Terrorism from across the border in Pakistan

While discussing the issue of terrorism, PM Modi and President Trump also spoke about the Pakistan using its territory as a launch pad for militancy. Both leaders pressed for Pakistan to follow a course to get hold of the perpetrators behind 26/11 and Pathankot terror attacks.

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin is a ‘global terrorist’

In a major development, hours before PM Modi President Trump met on Monday, US Department of State designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’. Syed Salahuddin has been charged under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (EO) 13224. The charges deal in imposing sanctions on foreign persons who have committed or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.