Five persons including a six-year-old girl have died and four others injured in a fire that broke out in a slum in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. “The fire broke out on Monday night due to a gas cylinder leak at a tea stall in the slum. The shop and two adjacent residential rooms were destroyed in the blaze,” a fire service official said.
Only three of the deceased have been identified — Kushi, 6, Sasikanth, 20, Usha, 40.
The fire broke out at around 10 p.m. in the Tata Steel slum cluster in Okhla Industrial Area.
Delhi: Cylinder blast in a tea shop in Okhla Phase-1 yesterday. Four dead. pic.twitter.com/yeUja4V3cM
