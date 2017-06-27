Actress and columnist Kasthuri has now turned into a political commentator who speaks out her mind. Her meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth had sparked off rumours that she was set to join him in his political endeavour.

Kasthuri tells NewsX in an exclusive chat that Superstar Rajinikanth is set to join politics but as for her joining him, it depends on his party

ideology. Will Rajinikanth’s family (daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, son-in-law Dhanush, wife Latha Rajinikanth) be involved in his political career? “I did ask him this several times and he said that that his family won’t be actively involved but they will support him,” reveals Kasthuri.

She believes that as a political commentator she can be neutral which is the hardest path to take. The actress also takes on Seeman who recently commented that Rajinikanth will make his entrance to politics during Diwali but instead of being a firecracker he is likely to fizzle out like a flowerpot.

Kasthuri also chats to us about how the political scenario will change in Tamil Nadu and whether Rajinikanth will be successful in translating his fan-base into votes.