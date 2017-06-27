Appreciating the work done by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh in the first 100 days after coming to the power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that he was ‘satisfied’ with the work done so far and assured to keep working for the betterment of people and the state.

“We are satisfied with the work we have done in the first 100 days of our government,” said Yogi Adityanath while addressing a press conference in the Lucknow today.

Speaking further, CM Adityanath said that his government in Uttar Pradesh was working for all sections of society without any discrimination.

Referring to the ‘controversial’ anti-Romeo squads, he asserted that the concerned authority made to check the anti social elements and protect women was a big success.

“After the formation of anti-romeo squads, women in the state feel much safer,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He said his government was committed to Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s ideal of “antyoday”, or the rise of the poorest of the poor.

Addressing the media here, Adityanath said that his government was following the Narendra Modi-led central government’s maxim of “Sabka sath, sabka vikas” (Cooperation of all, Development for all).