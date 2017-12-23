The year 2017 has witnessed major judgments. While some ignited debates others were lauded by people. From 2G Scam to Arushi-Hemraj murder case, here is the list of 7 landmark judgments of 2017

The verdicts in most of the cases have gained our trust in the judiciary system.

The year 2017 has been the year of judgments in major cases, from Nirbhaya gang rape case to putting Dera chief Ram Rahim behind the bars and verdict in 2G Scam, the court has surprised us many times. In most of these cases, the verdicts have gained our trust in the judiciary system.While on others a section of people stand divided on its legitimacy. As the nation awaits for the verdict in Lalu Prasdad Yadav’s fodder scam. Here’s is the throwback list of historic judgment of 2017.

2G Scam verdict

Almost, six years after the Supreme court cancelled the spectrum and licences assigned to eight companies, a special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all accused in the 2G scam case. While delivering the judgment the court stated that the prosecution miserably failed to prove charges against Former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and all other accused in the case. A section of people stand divided in the judgment.

The Ram Rahim case

On August 28, 2017, Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was declared guilty in 2002 rape case in which a Dera sadhvi wrote a letter to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alleging that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had raped her. Soon after the judgment the supporters of Dera chief started protests in New Delhi and Panchkula.

Arushi-Hemraj murder case

On October 12, 2017, Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were acquitted of all charges in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and servent Hemraj. The landmark verdict came after the couple spend nearly four years in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail.

Right to privacy as a fundamental right

On August, 2017 the Supreme Court declared right to privacy as the fundamental right as per Indian Constitution. The judges asserted it as a part of Article 21. While delivering the judgment the court also acknowledged that sexual orientation is also a part of right to privacy.

Struck down on instant Triple talaq

In a historic judgment, the Supreme court declared practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional in August, 2017. Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, said that the “judgement has restored the dignity of the Muslim women who can now march to progress like other citizens of the country.”

Nirbhaya Rape Case

In May, 2017, the court declared death sentence to all the four convicts involved in barbaric Nirbhaya gang rape case. The ruling also played important role in designing tough punishments for crime against women.

No more forced patriotism by standing up for National Anthem

The Supreme Court said that citizens cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeve. The court said “People do not need to stand up at a cinema hall to be perceived as patriotic, it cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for the national anthem, then he is less patriotic”.