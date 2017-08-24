Acting on the report submitted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a criminal inquiry against the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital and the Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd, following the tragic death of over 60 children in the Gorakhpur allegedly due to the disruption in oxygen supply.

A police FIR has been registered against the director of oxygen supplying firm, BRD Hospital’s Dr Kafeel Khan and 7 others in the case.

The government has also directed to register another FIR against — in-charge of AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) Ward on August 10 and 11 — Dr Khan for allegedly hiding facts in the affidavit he submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur, reports Indian Express.

The decision came on the same day as the CM on Wednesday removed Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Health) Anita Bhatnagar Jain after the probe pinned her guilty of delay in the payment that led to Pushpa Sales disrupting oxygen supply to the hospital.

The ousted senior woman IAS officer, Jain has been currently posted as DG (Training).

UP government, a day before CM Yogi’s scheduled visit to Gorakhpur constituency on Thursday, in a statement, said that all the recommendations made by the probe panel have been accepted and the authorities were accordingly directed to work on it.

The probe also holds six officials, including Jain, for the tragedy at the BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. All the officials found guilty may face police case under the charges of culpable homicide and dereliction of duty, say sources.

Reportedly the probe panel has also suggested initiating an inquiry against Dr Rajeev Mishra, suspended Principal of BRD College and his wife Dr Poornima Shukla, Dr Satish, Dr Kafeel Khan and two others on charges of negligence.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Revenue), Rajnish Dubey, has been handed with an additional charge of the medical education department.

Adityanath had earlier asserted that the government will take all possible measures to pin the guilty and ensured strict action against the offenders.