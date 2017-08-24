A day after being released from Tiloja jail, Malegaon bomb blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit on Thursday arrived at Special NIA court in Mumbai for the investigation.

Notably, the Sessions court will be hearing the case on the daily basis. Col Purohit is most likely to appeal seeking exemption from attending daily hearings.

Meanwhile, he has also applied for a 15-day leave to be able to spend some time with family. If approved, Col Purohit will be able to join his family for the coming festivities.

Earlier, days after Supreme Court agreed to give conditional bail to Purohit — accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case that killed six people — on Wednesday walked out of Taloja jail in Mumbai after being in prison for last 9 years of his life.

Purohit who was suspended from service on January 20, 2009, after his arrest will be attached to an Army unit say sources. While being treated as “under open arrest”, Purohit will be allowed to wear civilian clothes; different to how usually a soldier is supposed to wear the army uniform inside the premises.

Purohit is most likely to join the unit he was serving last before the arrest. He may also return to army provided the Supreme Court verdict on the case falls in his favour.

The apex court in its order on Monday said, “We set aside the order of Bombay High Court” while granting condition bail to Malegaon blast accused Purohit.

The decision came as a big relief to Col Purohit after he had to approach the apex court following the rejection of his appeal by Bombay High Court in April this year.