A- A A+

An encounter broke out between police and dacoits on Thursday morning in Chitrkoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

The gunbattle started early in the morning at around 5.00 am in the Manikpur forest area.

According to reports, a police person has been martyred, one dacoit injured and three others have been taken into the custody of police.

ALSO READ: J&K: LeT commander Ayub Lelhari gunned down in Pulwama

The gunbattle continued for at least six hours.

Based on the specific intelligence inputs about the presence of wanted dacoit Babuli Kol and his gang in Manikpur village area, police cordoned off the entire area

As the police approached the suspected area, the dacoits opened fire killing Sub-Inspector JP Singh. The bullets hit his abdomen and foot.

(More details awaited…)

First Published | 24 August 2017 1:00 PM
Read News On:

Chitrkoot

Chitrkoot district

Chitrkoot encounter

Manikpur

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Uttar Pradesh: Encounter between cops and dacoits in Chitrkoot; 1 police personnel martyred

(Latest News in English from Newsx)