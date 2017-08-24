An encounter broke out between police and dacoits on Thursday morning in Chitrkoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

The gunbattle started early in the morning at around 5.00 am in the Manikpur forest area.

According to reports, a police person has been martyred, one dacoit injured and three others have been taken into the custody of police.

Raipura Sub-Inspector JP Singh lost his life during the encounter with gang of dacoits in Chitrakoot pic.twitter.com/4yZ0C3kNsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 24, 2017

The gunbattle continued for at least six hours.

Based on the specific intelligence inputs about the presence of wanted dacoit Babuli Kol and his gang in Manikpur village area, police cordoned off the entire area

As the police approached the suspected area, the dacoits opened fire killing Sub-Inspector JP Singh. The bullets hit his abdomen and foot.

