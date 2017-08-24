The central government has given its consent for a CBI probe into the Rs 1,000-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Bihar Police S.K. Singhal told the media that the Home Ministry has given its consent for a CBI probe into the Srijan scam. “Now the Central Bureau of Investigation will investigate it,” he said.

According to him, so far 14 FIRs have been lodged and 18 accused have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police, which began a probe into the scam after an order by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The opposition RJD has repeatedly alleged that it is a mega scam in which government funds were transferred to private accounts between 2005 and 2013 when current Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was Finance Minister and Nitish Kumar was Chief Minister.

“Both are responsible and they should resign,” Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said.

Last week, after the Rashtriya Janata Dal demanded a CBI probe into the “mega scam”, the Chief Minister on August 17 recommended the same. But now the RJD is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into it.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said he strongly suspects ‘foul play’ behind the delay in investigation into the Srijan scam which involves Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

“The state government is destroying all evidence to save Nitish Kumar and Modi,” he said.

The Srijan scam involves a Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd, which used to provide vocational training to women. The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.