Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the government has always held the Right to Privacy was a fundamental right.

Quoting from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s speech in the Rajya Sabha while presenting the Aadhaar Bill, Prasad said: “Is Right to Privacy a fundamental right?… It is, subject to restrictions.”

“The government already accepted Right to Privacy is a fundamental right flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution,” Prasad said.

“The Attorney General too, while arguing in the Supreme Court, said that it is a fundamental right. But like all fundamental rights, Right to Privacy is not absolute.”

First Published | 24 August 2017 4:44 PM
