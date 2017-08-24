Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the right to privacy, saying the decision was “a major blow to fascist forces” and the rejection of BJP’s ideology of “suppression through surveillance”.

“Welcome the SC verdict upholding right to privacy as an intrinsic part of individual’s liberty, freedom and dignity. A victory for every Indian,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces. A sound rejection of the BJP’s ideology of suppression through surveillance,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.