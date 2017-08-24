A- A A+

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah on Thursday moved an application seeking to appear before the court through video-conference apprehending he could be attacked by other inmates in the lock-up or jail van.

Shah was arrested on charges of money laundering on July 25 by the Enforcement Directorate. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma asked the ED to file a reply on his plea by August 31.

Shah’s counsel MS Khan said in the application that during the transportation of the accused from Tihar Jail to Patiala House Courts Complex on Wednesday, Shah was humiliated and threatened by the inmates. He said some of them were conspiring to attack Shah.

ALSO READ: J&K: Clashes erupt in Anantnag College over hoisting of tricolour

Khan requested the court to direct jail authorities to present Shah through video conferencing considering his fears.

First Published | 24 August 2017 5:50 PM
Read News On:

leader shabir

Patiala House Courts Complex

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Separatist Shabir Shah seeks absence from court; says ‘not safe’ to come in person

(Latest News in English from Newsx)