Responding to requests by the Residents Welfare Association, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has asked the city police and municipal corporation not to allow protests near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

“You are requested to take up the matter of removal of these various occasions of Dharnas, agitation and processions happening at Flag Staff Road to give a clear road to one and all,” the letter dated August 19 read.

“Kejriwal who started his political carrier from protests is now afraid of protests outside his house. This is hypocrisy,” Delhi BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told IANS.

PWD said that the RWA had informed them that protests were happening regularly and the protesters created a nuisance and dirtied the place.

Anganwadi workers had been protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence on 6, Flag Staff Road, for the past 59 days, demanding increase of their honorarium.

Naren Bhiku Ram Jain, a resident of 4, Flag Staff Road and one of the complainants, told IANS: “I received the letter from PWD yesterday (Wednesday) and we’ve also filed a written petition in the High Court in this regard.”

Jain said that the Anganwadi workers had been protesting for the past one-and-a-half-months and they urinated and defecated on the road and also threw garbage.

“There is a limit for everything. As it became unbearable, we met Kejriwal and requested him to ask police to move the dharna to Jantar Mantar,” Jain said.

The letter was addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (north) Jatin Narwal and Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Asked about implementation of the PWD letter, Narwal told IANS that he had no comments to offer on the matter.