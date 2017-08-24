The Supreme CourtThursday imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh each on two persons for filing a motivated petition which challenges the practise of recommending to the President, the name of successor by the incumbent Chief Justice of India.

A division bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked Swami Om and Mukesh Jain to deposit the fine within a month and the amount should be sent to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Ordering re-listing of the matter after a month if the petitioners fail to deposit the cost imposed, the bench said it imposed exemplary costs to send across a message to similarly placed people to deter them from filing such pleas.

The petitioners did not allege anything in their plea against the Chief Justice of India designate, but referred to the constitutional scheme on the appointment of CJI and the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

The duo said that the process of recommending the name of successor by the incumbent CJI is against the spirit of Constitution.