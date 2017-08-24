BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed Supreme Court judgment on right to privacy saying it “strengthens the fundamental rights and personal liberty.”

In a blogpost, Shah said the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring equitable social delivery, particularly to the poor in consonance with the judgment, but attacked the Congress for its “mischievous propaganda”.

“While today’s judgment is an important one, which also is in accordance with the government’s vision and actions, some mischievous propaganda needs to be busted. Those waxing eloquent today on privacy architecture are the ones who have ensured India does not have a robust privacy law for decades. Those commenting on Aadhar are the same people who did not provide it a legal backing for years.

“It is strange that those who snatched away the right to life and right to liberty of millions of Indians by imposing Emergency are standing today as guardians of our fundamental rights based on misinterpretation of the judgment,” he said.

Shah noted that the judgment supports the point that right of privacy is not absolute and is subject to some restrictions, which “was in consonance with the government stand”.