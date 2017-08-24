Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 21.

NewsX brings you an exclusive conversation with Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who helped Colonel Purohit to get the basic documents required to defence himself in the Court.

Here are the excerpts of Manohar Parrikar’s interview to NewsX:

NewsX: What is your first reaction to Colonel Purohit’s bail after 9 years of struggle?

Parrikar: I think relief granted is only in terms of bail, the case is still pending before the court. So, it only first relief Purohit got. When Purohit’s wife wrote to me that the documents are not being found for defending himself, that I went through the entire documentation and I found that he was a very productive military intelligence officer. He had collected a lot of information useful to armed forces. Therefore it was nothing wrong in giving documents to him to defend himself.

NewsX: Did the UPA govt refrained defending a productive military intelligence officer?

Parrikar: I had noticed this myself but that is a history so I did not go into that such. But Army could have defended him much better had they informed the ATS that he is an active in-service military intelligence officer. This should have been done.

Highlights of Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s interview to NewsX:

• If Army don’t protect its military intelligence officers, no one will come forward to stake his life to gather intelligence

• We should avoid politics as far as intelligence, military intelligence is concerned

• Was getting feedback from serving & retired officers that this is a gross injustice which is being done against Col Purohit

• I feel that Army should bring out the truth before the court

• I will just convey that we should not try and bring armed forces, its intelligence into controversies

• We should not allow controversies around armed forces