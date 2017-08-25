Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda is all set to appear before a special CBI court for hearing in a 15-year-old rape case against him. Ram Rahim is accused of allegedly raping 2 women at his ‘ashram’ in Sirsa.

Following the verdict, which is expected to be out at 2:30PM (local time), lakhs of Ram Rahim followers have thronged to Panchkula where the special court will be pronouncing the verdict.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, Punjab has been put on high-alert, moreover, Chandigarh administration had said that three stadiums will be turned into a temporary jail where the protestors will be lodged if any ruckus takes place. The Railways has cancelled 29 trains bound for Punjab and Haryana for four days.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services (including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS) and all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls. The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended its bus services to Punjab and Haryana.

We give you a few insights about ‘Love charger Baba’ — the singer, actor, preacher — Ram Rahim Singh:

a) The 50-year-old, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was born in Rajasthan and is currently married and has three kids. He is among the 36 Indians to enjoy VVIP status and hence merits Z-level security.

b) The preacher Baba also holds honorary doctorate degree from the UK-based World Records University.

c) He has also been honored with most popular Actor, Director, and writer award by Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation.

d) Ram Rahim has almost 53 world records in various categories, out of which 17 are Guinness records, 27 are Asia Book records, 7 India Book records and 2 are Limca records.

Apart from the current controversy gripping him, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also accused in a number of cases:

a) He is accused for conspiring in killing of a journalist who wrote against Dera.

b) As per reports he also taught his 400 followers to castrate to get closer to god.

c) Accused of raping his female followers.

d) The Dera chief is also accused of allegedly killing, in July 2002, sect manager Ranjit Singh.

e) In 2002, an anonymous letter addressed to then Prime Minister, accused Ram Rahim of sexual abuse. However, in his defence, he told Panchkula court that he is not mentally and physically fit to have sexual intercourse.