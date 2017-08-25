On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister for Information and Broadcast Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha members in Delhi.

The oath taking ceremony was administered by Vice President and Upper House chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Smriti Irani took her oath as in Sanskrit.

With the oath taking ceremony, Amit Shah along with Smiriti Irani seems to have made a maiden entry into the Parliament.

Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP pic.twitter.com/drad9oxHvc — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP pic.twitter.com/zTl1S136WM — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Shah and Irani had clinched the seats from Gujarat by winning 46 votes each making this Shah’s first Rajya Sabha stint. While Irani entered the House for the second term.

Amit Shah and Irani’s win was followed by a congratulatory tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He tweeted: Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat