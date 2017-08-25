A CBI team on Friday raided Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in connection with a money laundering case, a CBI official said.

Jain also confirmed the development, tweeting: “CBI reached my home for search.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year had registered a preliminary inquiry(PE) against Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.

The inquiry against the minister was registered on the basis of several evidences CBI had collected against the minister, saying he was involved in money laundering despite being a public servant.

He is accused of being involved in the crime through Kolkata-based companies Prayas Info Pvt Ltd, Akichand Developers and Mangalyatan Project Pvt Ltd – a charge denied by Jain.