Violence erupted in several towns of Punjab and Haryana soon after a CBI special court on Friday held controversial godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of the rape and sexual exploitation two female disciples in 2002.

Attempts were made to burn two railways stations in Punjab’s Malout and Mansa towns by agitated followers of the self-styled godman.

Unconfirmed reports said six masked miscreants damaged and set on fire an Income Tax vehicle in Mansa.

In Panchkula town where the CBI court is located, the sect followers set afire more than 100 vehicles after the court verdict.

The sect chief was taken into custody following his conviction by trial court judge Jagdeep Singh. The sentencing is set for Monday.

Security personnel used teargas to disperse thousands of angry Dera followers in Panchkula.

Punjab Chief Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the people to maintain calm.