After Congress President Sonia Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati decided not to attend Lalu Prasad’s rally in Patna on Sunday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi too will give it a miss as he is travelling to Norway.

“On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days,” Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

“Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions,” he said.

However, Sonia Gandhi will send senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Bihar C.P. Joshi to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, despite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U threatening action against Sharad Yadav, which could even be disqualification from the Rajya Sabha, the latter has decided to attend Lalu’s rally.

Earlier, Yadav brought together opposition parties on a common platform to take forward their campaign for saving “the country’s composite culture”.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is organizing a “BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao” rally on Sunday in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.