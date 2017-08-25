Two train bogies and two DTC buses were set on fire here on Friday, against the backdrop of violence in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. Police, however, did not confirm if his supporters were responsible for the incidents.

Two bogies of a train standing in a yard of Anand Vihar Railway Station in east Delhi caught fire on Friday, but the blaze was soon brought under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parwaiz Ahmed said ‘prima facie’ it did not appear to be related to the verdict in the case against Ram Rahim.

Two Delhi Transport Corporation buses were set on fire in Rohini area of north Delhi. Fire department officials said they received a call at 4.48 PM about the buses being burnt, and the fire has been controlled.

No one was injured in either of the incidents.

Delhi Police had been asked to stay on high alert ahead of the verdict.