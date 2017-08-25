A- A A+

The Dera Sacha Sauda sect on Friday said “injustice” has been done to it after a CBI special court held its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape and sexual molestation.

“Injustice has been meted out to us. We will appeal against this. Whatever has happened to us is what has happened to gurus in history,” a statement from sect spokesman Dilawar Insan said.

He said Dera Sacha Sauda stood for the betterment of humanity. “Everyone should maintain peace and calm.”

The statement came as thousands of sect supporters went on the rampage in Haryana and Punjab after the court verdict was given in Panchkula near Chandigarh.

First Published | 25 August 2017 7:09 PM
