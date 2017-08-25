A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the violence that broke out in Haryana following the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case and urged everyone to maintain peace.

“The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence and urge everyone to maintain peace,” he said in series of tweets.

“The law and order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA (National Security Advisor Ajit Doval) and Home Secretary (Rajiv Mehrishi),” he said, adding that he has urged officials to “work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required”.

At least 30 people were killed as security forces fired at rampaging mobs in Panchkula in Haryana after a court held Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.

