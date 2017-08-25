Condemning the violence against journalists in Panchkula, the Press Club of India on Friday asked the Haryana state government to ensure the safety of journalists and compensate for their losses.

“The Press Club of India strongly condemns the violence against mediapersons in Panchkula by the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Baba Ram Rahim who was convicted in a rape case by a court,” Press Club President Vinay Kumar and Secretary General Gautam Lahiri said in a statement.

They said that it is of “utmost serious concern” that Dera supporters went on a rampage, set on fire a number of OB vans of television news networks and also targeted camerapersons and reporters who were out in the field discharging their duties of reporting

“We demand that strict action should be taken against the miscreants and the state government should take urgent steps for safety and security of journalists and also compensate the television news networks for the losses suffered by them,” they said.