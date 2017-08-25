As soon as the Haryana High Court pronounced the Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, guilty in a 15-year-old rape case, the enraged followers of Dera chief created rampage across Haryana and Punjab.

The supporters of Ram Rahim attacked media vehicles and journalists after the verdict was given by the court against the self-styled godman guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples.

The Outdoor Broadcasting vans of three or four television news channels were attacked by the supporters outside the court complex here, adjoining Chandigarh. Some OB vans were set on fire. Among the OB vans that were attacked, one van belonged to iTV network.

A few journalists were injured in the attack, witnesses said. Cameras of photo-journalists and TV cameramen were damaged by the sect followers.

As per latest reports, atleast 30 people are killed during firing by security forces as enraged supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh resorted to large-scale violence following his conviction in a rape case.