The Congress on Friday demanded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar own responsibility for violence that erupted after Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of rape, and quit.

“Reckless violence, deaths and destruction in Haryana proves complete breakdown of law and order. Time for Chief Minister of Haryana to own responsibility and quit,” tweeted Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, who is also a sitting Haryana legislator.

Senior leader Shashi Tharoor termed the incident as shameful. “Saddened by reports from Panchkula of violence over @Gurmeetramrahim. 13 people killed,100+ vehicles destroyed, trains ablaze. What a shame!” he tweeted.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi too expressed concern at the incident and appealed to maintain peace and harmony.

At least 30 people were killed and hundreds injured as security forces fired at rampaging mobs in Panchkula in Haryana after a CBI court held Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.