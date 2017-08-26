Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu on Friday evening said that situation in Panchkula town is “totally under control” and that rioters have been pushed out of the town.

The DGP said that 550 Dera Sacha Sauda supporters had been detained and 65 vehicles confiscated. Three rifles and three pistols were also seized from the rioters, he said.

According to Sandhu, around 60 policemen have also received injuries in the clashes.

He said there was some tension in Sirsa but the situation was clam.

The Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters is located in Sirsa, around 250 km from Panchkula, where a court held the sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.