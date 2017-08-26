At least four security personnel were martyred and many were left severely injured after terrorists opened fire on Police lines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in Pulwama district of Kashmir. Heavy gunfight is underway with around 2-3 terrorists believed to be hiding inside District Police Lines (DPL), Pulwama.

The victims included a policeman, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable, a trooper and a militant.

As per reports, the attack is being termed as a Fidayeen attack (suicide attack). Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The incident took place at around 4:30 am when the militants opened fire on District Police Lines (DPL), Pulwama.

Confirming the on-going gunbattle, an official said that security forces are retaliating with full force and the entire area has been cordoned off by police.

Terrorists have been localized into 2 blocks and efforts to evacuate people from the area are in progress as intermittent firing on, he added.

“All family members of the police personnel have been safely evacuated…The operation against the surviving militants has entered the final stage,” the police said at 2.15 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest that militants opened indiscriminate fire and stormed into the premises, which houses policemen and CRPF.

#UPDATE DPL Pulwama Encounter: 1 Policeman has lost his life; encounter underway. — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017