Two days after Centre gave a go ahead to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Rs 1,000-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, the investigation agency on Saturday registered an FIR against the Bhagalpur based NGO director and Saharsa based Bank of Baroda to further investigate the matter.

The CBI has also filed an FIR against the Ex-Director of Bank of Baroda (Bhagalpur) and the Ex-cashier & Head Assistant of Land Acquisition Office (Saharsa) in connection with the scam.

The central government on Thursday directed the CBI to take over the multi-crore case where the alleged NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd had allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.

Confirming the development, Additional Director General of Bihar Police S.K Singhal speaking to the media said, “Now the Central Bureau of Investigation will investigate it.”

The probe initiated by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has so far seen at least 14 FIRs against various people with 18 accused being arrested by SIT team of Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, the opposition party RJD has cornered the state government demanding the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

“Both are responsible and they should resign,” Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said.

The RJD has also pressed Nitish Kumar to launch a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into it.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said he strongly suspects ‘foul play’ behind the delay in the investigation into the Srijan scam which involves Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

“The state government is destroying all evidence to save Nitish Kumar and Modi,” he said.

Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd used to provide vocational training to women. (With Agency Inputs)