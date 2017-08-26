On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the national capital to review the flood situation in Bihar. PM Modi will be conducting an aerial survey of the affected parts of the state. The number of deaths due to flood have crossed over 400 leaving at least 21 districts affected by the deluge.

After the aerial survey, PM Modi is also expected to hold a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other officials in Purnea.

Earlier on August 14, CM Nitish Kumar had taken stock of flood affected areas in the state and had assured that the relief and food camps were being conducted.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bihar, he will conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas. #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/FA4KyWSS8F — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

According to Bihar Disaster Management Department, around 58.305 lakh persons in 2,313 panchayats under 185 blocks in 19 districts have been severely affected by the floods.

Reports suggest that over one crore seventy lakh people in have been affected by the floods in the state. Overflowing rivers from neighbouring Nepal have played a major spoilsport in northeastern districts.