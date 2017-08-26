Protests against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar erupted in Panchkula on Saturday following widespread violence in the district after Dera Sach Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a 2002 rape case.

Protesters burnt down the effigy of Haryana CM and asked for his resignation for failing to maintain law & order.

“The military has been called when the situation has slipped out of hand. Why was it not called earlier?” asked a protester while speaking to NewsX.

“We will not stay silent until Panchkula MLA and CM Khattar resign,” another protestor said.

At least 31 people were killed, while as many as 350 injured in violent clashes that broke out after a court declared ‘self-styled’ godman Ram Rahim Singh guilty of raping two of his followers. Following the verdict, Singh was taken into custody by police and later sent to a special cell in Rohtak jail. He will be produced in special CBI court again on August 28 when quantum of sentence will be pronounced.