The Railways on Friday said 661 Haryana-Punjab-bound trains were affected ahead of the verdict in a case involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and after the violence following it.

A Northern Railway official said: “At least 309 express trains heading to Haryana and Punjab were cancelled from August 23 to 28 in view of the law and order situation in the states.”

As many as 294 Haryana-bound passenger trains were also cancelled.

The railways also short terminated or diverted 58 trains.

At least 30 people were killed as security forces fired at rampaging mobs in Panchkula in Haryana after a special CBI court held the Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.

26 August 2017
