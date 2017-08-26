Two months after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the vaults of Moin Qureshi in south Delhi, the investigating agency on Saturday arrested the meat exporter in connection to his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax fraud.

The Meat exporter who has been under the scanner for tax fraud and money laundering charges will be produced in the Delhi’s Patiala House Court by ED today.

The investigating agency last year registered a case against Qureshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged illegal forex dealings and tax evasion. Qureshi was being probed for allegedly remitting funds through hawala channels to Dubai, London and a few other destinations in Europe.

Notably, the Home Ministry last year directed a high-level probe into the case of Delhi-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi was detained by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after he managed to give the immigration authorities a slip and flown off to Dubai.

An inquiry was ordered the day when Qureshi ‘tricked’ the immigration authorities and flew off to Dubai as the agency was found wanting.

Qureshi had been earlier booked in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was also under the scanner of probe agencies for alleged tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.

He entered the world of business in 1993 with a small slaughterhouse at Rampur in UP. Over time he became one of the biggest meat exporters in India.

He came under the radar after the local meat seller in 1990s in Kanpur, within a span of 10 years was transformed as one of the biggest meat exporters of the country.