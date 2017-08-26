Refuting all the reports of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh getting special treatment in the Rohtak jail, Director General of Police (DG) Prisons, on Saturday said that the former is being treated as a normal prisoner and handled according to the Haryana jail manual.

Speaking to media, DG prisons in Panchkula, KP Singh said, “The Dera chief has been locked up in District Jail, Sonaria at Rohtak and is being treated like a normal prisoner according to the Haryana jail manual.”

Singh also appealed to the media houses to not pay attention to any speculation and avoid publishing incorrect news.

“Some channels and papers reporting on special treatment to Ram Rahim, I clarify he is in Sunaria Jail, not in a guesthouse,” he said.

The clarification from DG prisons came after several reports of giving Ram Rahim special treatment including, air conditioner and mineral water in the District Jail, Sonaria at Rohtak.

KP Singh said that no RO system or attendants have been provided to him, reports ANI. “There is no air conditioner in the cell where he is locked and is also kept under the surveillance of two prisoners as per the jail manual,” he added.

Meanwhile, the situation in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab remains grim after the Dera supporters o, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh — convicted of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples — led to arson and riots, leading to at least 31 deaths and over 200 injured.

Notably, after the news of conviction against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh trickled down, the supporters turned violent and started rioting in various parts Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan with some minor incidents reported in the national capital as well.

Trial court judge Jagdeep Singh announced the verdict amid unprecedented security. The sect chief was taken into custody following his conviction and was later flown to Rohtak by helicopter to be lodged in a prison.

The towns where curfew has been clamped include Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Fazilka, Ferozepore, Faridkot, Malout, Sangrur and Barnala.

Haryana’s Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, where a CBI court gave a guilty ruling against the Dera chief, resembled a war zone. Besides Panchkula, curfew was imposed in Sirsa, headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda where one person died in the violence, and Kaithal towns.

Reports said that over 100 vehicles were set on fire by the rampaging mobs. Government and private buildings were also damaged and some torched. Residents reported seeing plumes of black smoke rising into the sky at several places.

Earlier, in order to prevent any violent outbreak, security was beefed-up in both Haryana and Punjab as violence reached the national capital. The Army was called in the state to deal with situation along with other security forces. Section 144 (curfew) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) was imposed across Chandigarh, as more than 40,000 of Ram Rahim’s followers have gathered at Naam Charcha Ghar in Panchkula area. (With Agency inputs)