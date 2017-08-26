A day after CBI special court on Friday found the Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples, followed arson and riots by Dera supporters leading to at least 31 deaths and over 200 injured; the police on Saturday raided and sealed over 36 Dera ashrams, including the two in Kurukshetra district.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday after incidents of violence a day ago left 30 people dead following the Dera sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction.

Army units patrolled several places across the two states through the night that were affected in the Friday mayhem leaving nearly 250 others injured.

Flag marches were held by the soldiers on Saturday morning in 10 places in southwest Punjab’s Malwa belt and Panchkula and Sirsa towns in Haryana.

LIVE UPDATES:

03: 25 PM IST | Former Haryana CM, BS Hooda has asked the Khattr-led BJP government in Haryana to resign on moral grounds. “Govt must resign on moral grounds. If it doesn’t, Centre must impose President’s Rule here,” said Hooda.

02: 55 PM IST | Haryana Police on Saturday said the jailed godman Ram Rahim Singh will not be brought to Panchkula for the sentencing on Monday.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh while convicting the Dera chief in the 2002 rape case and sexual exploitation of two female disciples, said the quantum of punishment for the 50-year-old sect leader would be handed out on August 28.

Ram Rahim was flown in a helicopter, specially arranged by the Haryana government, to Rohtak. He is lodged in the District Jail at Sanoria, about 10 km from Rohtak.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu told the media here on Saturday that the sect chief would not be brought back to the Panchkula court over security concerns.

“The sentencing will either be done through video conferencing or, if required, the court will be held there (Rohtak prison),” the DGP said, adding that the judge (Jagdeep Singh) will be taken there. Read More

02: 24 PM IST | GOC Hisar Range, Maj Gen RS Punia, said that the situation is under total control. “All the forces including Paramilitary, Police and Army are working in a coordinated tone,” he said.

Army in a press conference also refuted any report of Army taking over the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. “Military has no plan as of now to take over Dera premises. We are here to take stock of the situation,” he said.

Maj Gen RS Punia also thanked the people of the city in maintaining law and order situation by working along with the forces.

02: 11 PM IST | Launching an attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the mayhem following the CBI court conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, Congress has demanded President’s rule in the state of Haryana.

Senior Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a press conference in the capital has also asked Haryana CM Manohar Lal Kahttar to resign from the post for failing to stop te riots.

“You are seeing a naked dance of absolute violence, riots on the street,” said Singhvi. “It is unprecedented that a situation like this came with a notice of seven days, but both the Haryana and the central governments remained mute impotent spectators,” Singhvi added reports IANS.

01: 51 PM IST | Haryana BJP Incharge, Anil Jain has told the media that the people who died in the riots and arson were Dera supporters.

Anil Jain also confirmed that so far at least 36 Dera Ashrams were sealed by the officials and Dera headquarters at Sirsa is being vacated.

Notably, taking the cognizance of the destruction caused, at least 36 Dera ashrams were sealed, including the two in Kurukshetra district by the Haryana government in areas including Ambala and Kaithal among others. Commenting on the matter, Haryana ADGP said that all the ashrams will be sealed.

This comes in after the High Court had said that all the damage caused to the public/private properties will be compensated by Dera properties.

01: 20 PM IST | Punjab & Haryana High Court asks state govt for details of Ram Rahim Singh’s movable and immovable properties in the state of Punjab and Haryana till next hearing on 29Aug. The High Court has slammed Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana saying, “You let Panchkula burn for political benefits.”

01: 10 PM IST | Bhartiya Janta Party president Amit Shah held a meeting with Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain at Delhi BJP HQ to discuss the situation.

12: 23 PM IST | Punjab and Haryana High Court hearing the plea challenging preparedness by the Khattar government ahead of the Dera chief verdict has slammed the state government calling it a ‘political surrender’.

The Three-judge bench said, “You let Panchkula burn for your political gain.”

How can CM be completely unaware: High Court slams Haryana govt pic.twitter.com/lkg02TYrez — NewsX (@NewsX) August 26, 2017

12: 15 PM IST | Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Haryana following the violence there that left 30 dead after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case.

Rajnath Singh will meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Rajiv Jain and other Home Ministry officials at his residence here at 11 a.m.

After a CBI court’s verdict on Friday, the Dera supporters went berserk setting ablaze vehicles and damaging properties in Haryana’s Panchkula town. Following which, the security forces opened fire to control the mob.

12: 02 AM IST | No ‘VIP’ treatment to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Rohtak jail, clarifies DG Prisons: Refuting all the reports of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh getting special treatment in the Rohtak jail, Director General of Police (DG) Prisons, on Saturday said that the former is being treated as a normal prisoner and handled according to the Haryana jail manual.

Speaking to media, DG prisons in Panchkula, KP Singh said, “The Dera chief has been locked up in District Jail, Sonaria at Rohtak and is being treated like a normal prisoner according to the Haryana jail manual.”

Singh also appealed to the media houses to not pay attention to any speculation and avoid publishing incorrect news.

“Some channels and papers reporting on special treatment to Ram Rahim, I clarify he is in Sunaria Jail, not in a guesthouse,” he said.

ALSO READ | At least 30 killed, 200 injured in Haryana, Punjab violence

The clarification from DG prisons came after several reports of giving Ram Rahim special treatment including, air conditioner and mineral water in the District Jail, Sonaria at Rohtak.

11: 45 AM IST | Army, Rapid Action Force and Police have now entered the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter in Haryana’s Sirsa district. The forces are moving inside to take over the property.

Curfew continued on Saturday in a few districts in south-west Punjab, including Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Fazilka, Ferozepore, Faridkot, Malout, Sangrur and Barnala following the violence.

Curfew also continued in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal towns in Haryana.

Educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut at several places in both states until Monday.

11: 40 AM IST | Ram Rahim Singh’s private commandos arrested, ammunition recovered: Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested 6 private commandoes of the Baba and recovered ammunitions from them.

Speaking to the media, Tajender Singh Luthra, DGP of Chandigarh said, “We have detained 81 people in preventive sections and 6 private commandoes of the Baba have been arrested.”

Speaking further, Luthra said that they have recovered ammunitions from the arrested people. “Petrol cans and the stains on their clothes assure that they were involved in the riots happened in Panchkula,” he added.

Luthra also said that the situation in Chandigarh was tensed but under control· “Our border points have been sealed so as to keep an eye on every person and a car passing by,” he said.

The DGP assured that any of the miscreants are not allowed to enter the city and only those who are from family and regular visitors have been given access as of now.

“There has been no physical or materialistic harm till now in Chandigarh. We are active 24 hours so as to ensure law and order situation in the state,” he said.

11: 30 AM IST | RECAP: Notably, after the news of conviction against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh trickled down, the supporters turned violent and started rioting in various parts Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan with some minor incidents reported in the national capital as well.

At least 31 people have been confirmed dead and over 200 injured in 10 Punjab districts and in three Haryana towns, including Panchkula and Sirsa as enraged supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh resorted to large-scale violence following his conviction in the rape case.

Trial court judge Jagdeep Singh announced the verdict amid unprecedented security. The sect chief was taken into custody following his conviction and was later flown to Rohtak by helicopter to be lodged in a prison.

The towns where curfew has been clamped include Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Fazilka, Ferozepore, Faridkot, Malout, Sangrur and Barnala.

Haryana’s Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, where a CBI court gave a guilty ruling against the Dera chief, resembled a war zone. Besides Panchkula, curfew was imposed in Sirsa, headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda where one person died in the violence, and Kaithal towns.

Reports said that over 100 vehicles were set on fire by the rampaging mobs. Government and private buildings were also damaged and some torched. Residents reported seeing plumes of black smoke rising into the sky at several places.

Earlier, in order to prevent any violent outbreak, security was beefed-up in both Haryana and Punjab as violence reached the national capital. The Army was called in the state to deal with situation along with other security forces. Section 144 (curfew) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) was imposed across Chandigarh, as more than 40,000 of Ram Rahim’s followers have gathered at Naam Charcha Ghar in Panchkula area. (With Agency inputs)