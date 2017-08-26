A policeman and a CRPF trooper were killed on Saturday in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Militants entered Pulwama town’s district police lines at around 3.40 a.m. and attacked a guard-post with grenades and gunfire, the police said.

Police constable Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh died on the spot while eight others — two policemen and six Central Reserve Police Force troopers — were injured.

“One of the injured CRPF trooper succumbed to serious bullet injuries in a hospital,” the official added.

The complex has been surrounded by the security forces as heavy firing was still continuing around 11 a.m..

The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.