The Uttar Pradesh capital and many adjoining areas woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, bringing some respite from the humid weather.

The Met Office said that rains would continue with higher intensity at some places till Sunday morning.

Met director J.P. Gupta said that it would remain overcast in the city through the day and it would rain intermittently.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29-30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius.

The humidity-level, which was hovering above 90 per cent, also dropped to 70 per cent, bringing some respite from the humid weather.

The minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius in Kanpur, 23 degrees Celsius in Gorakhpur, 22 degrees Celsius in Allahabad and 23.2 degrees Celsius in Jhansi.

While heavy rains over the weekend rung in good news for the people irked by the humid weather, the rains brought more trouble for several districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh where floods have ravaged many places and marooned thousands in villages. The rivers in this region are in spate.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been visiting many flood-hit areas over the past one week and has taken steamer rides to reach to the marooned villages to distribute relief materials.