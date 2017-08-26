Just a few hours after the self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula, all the neighbouring parts found themselves wrapped in a blanket of arson and unrest.

Taking the cognizance of the destruction caused, at least 36 Dera ashrams were sealed, including the two in Kurukshetra district by the Haryana government in areas including Ambala and Kaithal among others. Commenting on the matter, Haryana ADGP said that all the ashrams will be sealed.

This comes in after the High Court had said that all the damage caused to the public/private properties will be compensated by Dera properties. Meanwhile, right after this order was passed; all its ashrams in various parts of north India were removed from its website.

Recent developments arising from the incident state that a high-level meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh shortly to review the situation in volatile Panchkula.

The Chandigarh police have arrested six bodyguards of Ram Rahim and seized arms and ammunitions from them.

As per reports, over 500 have been detained for causing unrest in region and at least 50 vehicles of Dera supporters have been impounded by the authorities.

In the mayhem that erupted, over 30 people have lost their lives and have left over 200 injured.