Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in Bihar and later reviewed the situation, officials said. After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi also declared an immediate relief of Rs 500 cr for the state.

Modi along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, conducted the survey of Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts of Seemanchal region — the worst hit.

The aerial survey took nearly 50 minutes as the leaders took stock of the situation, an official of the Bihar disaster management department said.

Following the survey, Modi met top central and state officials along with Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, at the conference hall of Chunapur airport in Purnea to review aid management.

Earlier, Modi was received by Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi at the Purnea airport.

The death toll due to floods in Bihar stands at 418 in 19 districts.