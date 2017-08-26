Just a few hours after the self-styled godman, Ram Rahim Singh, was held guilty in a verdict by CBI special court on Friday, the ex-CBI officer, who was heading the investigations against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh, said that he was put under immense pressure to withdraw the case. Former CBI joint director, Mulinja Narayanan, described it as ‘game of wits’.

While speaking to a news agency, former CBI officer Narayanan, said that it was a game of wits.

Speaking to PTI, Former CBI joint director Mulinja Narayanan said, “Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost but, at the end, today’s verdict showed that no one can escape the law of the land.”

Mulinja Narayanan, was heading the investigations since 2002 as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Special Crimes) of Delhi after Punjab and Haryana High Court handed the case to the CBI.

Commenting on the matter, Narayanan, told PTI that the case was registered on December 12, 2002 and he was heading the investigations. The former CBI officer said that after he had taken over, a senior CBI official entered his room and further directed him that ‘the case needs to be closed and no action should be taken’.

“Later, as the investigations carried on, many powerful politicians and business persons walked into the CBI headquarters and put lot of pressure to close the case. But thanks to the judiciary, we could manage to complete our investigation,” he said.

Recalling the tough times during the investigations, he said, “The girl, who had been sexually abused in 1999, had since left Dera and got married. It was a daunting task to convince her as well as her family members. Thankfully, I played the role of a father for her and ensured that she not only gives her statement but also testifies before a magistrate.”

“I wanted to ensure that no one plays dirty and weakens the case later. Therefore, I got the statement of the girl recorded before a magistrate so that retracting it becomes nearly impossible”, he added.

Talking about the pressures he had to go through while conducting investigations in the case, he said that his seniors were well aware about his professionalism, but what surprised him was when his staff subordinates requested him to stop probing the case against Gurmeet Singh.