The Cuddalore district MLAs of the AIADMK have blamed TTV Dinakaran for working against party interest, The MLAs said that they are being harassed by political brokers to join Dinakaran while they want to back TN Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

According to the MLAs, TTV Dinakaran is trying to create the confusion within the party. Cuddalore MLAs and MPs condemn this and want to support EPS.

Political analyst say that this could be a show of strength from Palaniswami side.

Meanwhile, the MLAs have also expressed that they are strongly behind EPS and condemned Dinakaran for trying to create rift in the party.

The development can be seen as a positive one for Edappadi K. Palaniswami, especially after the merger with O Panneerselvam faction and to move towards political stability within the AIADMK.

A couple of days ago, the chief of the ruling AIADMK on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal to disqualify the 19 MLAs who have rebelled against Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The 19 are part of the faction led by the now jailed AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.

Upset over the coming together of the two major factions of the AIADMK led by Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the 19 legislators have submitted a memorandum to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to the Chief Minister.