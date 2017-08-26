Bihar Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after PM Modi skipped CM’s lunch invitation. Yadav said that revenge will be taken slowly.

PM Narendra Modi who was in Bihar on Saturday morning for an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts in the state, announced a relief package of Rs 500 crore after the visit.

The former Deputy CM of Bihar took to his Twitter handle to remind Nitish Kumar that the state is having the worst flood and the PM gave only 500 crore, however, in 2008 UPA gave 1100 crore.

Bihar has worst flood but Nitish Ji's NDA PM gave only 500 Cr However in 2008 UPA gave 1100 Crore. What CM wud say on it? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 26, 2017

प्रधानमंत्री जी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश जी का पटना में भोज ठुकराया। सारे बदले लिए जायेंगे धीरे-धीरे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 26, 2017

PM Modi along with CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, conducted the survey of Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts of Seemanchal region — the worst hit.

The aerial survey took nearly 50 minutes as the leaders took stock of the situation, an official of the Bihar disaster management department said.

The death toll due to floods in Bihar stands at 418 in 19 districts.