The leader of the minority faction in the ruling AIAMDK TTV Dinakaran on Saturday hoped that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao would take a good decision on the letters given by his faction’s 19 legislators.

Dinakaran said a lesson will be taught to those who are trying to remove his aunt, the jailed V.K. Sasikala, from the post of AIADMK General Secretary.

Speaking to reporters here, Dinakaran said the Governor is an expert in law and it is hoped that he would take a good decision.

On August 22, AIADMK’s 19 legislators belonging to the Sasikala-Dinakaran faction gave letters to Rao, withdrawing their support to Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and saying they wanted a new Chief Minister.

The Dinakaran faction resorted to the move as it was sidelined post-merger between the two factions led by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Palaniswami.

As a part of the merger, the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction had announced that steps would be taken to dismiss Sasikala from the General Secretary’s post.

The submission of letters withdrawing their support to Palaniswami by the Dinakaran faction lawmakers, made the opposition parties demand that the Chief Minister prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Reacting to the development Speaker P. Dhanapal sent a notice to all the 19 lawmakers asking for their explanation as to why action should not be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

Dinakaran said the fight between his faction and the ruling faction is between those who had sacrificed (his faction) and the betrayers (rival ruling faction).

The 19 lawmakers of Dinakaran’s faction are now in a resort in Puducherry.