A day after violence erupted in Haryana’s Panchkula, Sirsa and other regions adjoining Delhi NCR following Ram Rahim’s verdict where he was pronounced guilty in the rape case against him, the Haryana Government on Saturday sacked Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara after he reportedly carried the luggage of Ram Rahim Singh.

Salwara, believed to be a relative of convicted Sacha Sauda Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh, was caught on camera while taking the bag from the godman in the court complex, a government official said.

Going by the reports, the Deputy AG has been sacked after being spotted outside the CBI courtroom in Panchkula carrying Rahim’s luggage when the accused was about to be airlifted to the Rohtak guest house.

The Rohtak guest house was later turned into a temporary jail for Ram Rahim after he was pronounced guilty by the CBI court.

On Friday, massive violence erupted in Panchkula after Dera supporters ransacked the city who were unhappy with the court’s verdict in their chief Ram Rahim rape case.

More than 30 people died and scores were injured in the violence that followed. A massive loss to public property was also witnessed when an uncontrollable and violent Dera followers torched vehicles, government buildings and also attacked media personnel setting fire to several news channels OB vans.

Following the breakdown of administration, the Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed the Haryana Government for not assessing the situation and letting the city burn.

A couple of days before the Ram Rahim’s verdict, Dera followers had started gathering in & around Panchkula city in Haryana to support their chief Ram Rahim Singh. The supporters repeatedly warned that they will show their strength if the verdict comes against their wish.

(With inputs from IANS)