At least three Pakistani rangers are reportedly killed following a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in Jammu district, BSF officials said on Friday. Also one Border Security Force trooper was also injured.

According to reports, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire in Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura sector, and trooper KK Appa Rao was hit by a bullet fired by a sniper.

Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked cross border firing around 1450 hrs in Pargwal area of Jammu region. BSF retaliated and shot dead at least three Pakistan Rangers in Dewra village in Sunderbani.

“The injured BSF trooper has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” a sources said adding that the BSF retaliated to the unprovoked firing.

Meanwhile, in another incident, eight people, including six security men and two militants, were killed in a gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces inside the district police lines complex in Pulwama.

(With inputs from IANS)