What if somebody has the access to Aadhaar card data base? Well going by some reports published by WikiLeaks, the need to know more about how safe is our Aadhaar data is has raised more.

Following some reports published by WikiLeaks, the organisation indicated that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is using technology provider Cross Match Technologies to discreetly extract Aadhaar data.

It all came up after WikiLeaks posted a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle that raises concern in this regard. One of the tweet that was posted on Friday read, “Have CIA spies already stolen India’s national ID card database?”

While another tweet was posted saying, “Aadhaar in the hand of spies.”

On August 24, WikiLeaks on Twitter posted a report saying, “CIA ‘Express Lane’ system for stealing the biometric databases of its ‘partner’ agencies around the world.” The tweet also had a snapshot explaining their report.

The report also said, “The OTS (Office of Technical Services), a branch within the CIA, has a biometric collection system that is provided to liaison services around the world — with the expectation for sharing of the biometric takes collected on the systems. But this ‘voluntary sharing’ obviously does not work or is considered insufficient by the CIA, because ExpressLane is a covert information collection tool that is used by the CIA to secretly ex-filtrate data collections from such systems provided to liaison services.”

Though time and again, ministers in the government have repeatedly said that Aadhaar data is safe and secure as it is stored in encrypted form, but what raises the concern is that Cross Match Technologies is also the company that provides biometric solutions to the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Speaking on the India’s data protection issue, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government does not give the right to release data to anyone, except in case of compelling public interest.

Saying that data protection is one of the key focus of the government, the minister said the government had already formed a committee for data protection.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted an experts committee to study and identify key data protection issues and recommend methods for addressing them.